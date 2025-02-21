State tourism builds the economy — and communities

That last stat is “the way to really sell tourism,” said David Vang, a professor of finance at the Opus School of Business at the University of St. Thomas. “You may not be directly involved in the tourism industry yourself, like renting cabins on Lake Mille Lacs, or something that is obviously your bread and butter. But to actually see that even if you’re not directly involved in tourism, the taxes that visitors pay is very, very substantial, and does have an impact on Minnesotans’ household budgets.”