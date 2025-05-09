Wires

State-run Pakistan Television says Pakistan has launched retaliatory strikes targeting India

State-run Pakistan Television says Pakistan has launched retaliatory strikes targeting India.

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 11:54PM

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — State-run Pakistan Television says Pakistan has launched retaliatory strikes targeting India.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Newark mayor released after arrest at immigration facility protest, says, ‘I didn't do anything wrong'

Newark mayor released after arrest at immigration facility protest, says, ‘I didn't do anything wrong'.

Wires

Pakistan's military says it has targeted an Indian missile storage facility and airbases

Wires

State-run Pakistan Television says Pakistan has launched retaliatory strikes targeting India