A west metro nonprofit gave pain-relief grants to military veterans through a for-profit business owned by the same person, according to a settlement announced Thursday by the Attorney General's Office.

BFW Institute of Education & Research — also known as Pain Free Patriots — was started by Becker Furniture World CEO Douglas Huseby.

According to Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, Pain Free Patriots directed recipients of its grants to get help from Ultimate Wellness Center, which was also owned by Huseby — funneling more than $2 million to his related businesses over a four-year span.

The nonprofit neither confirmed nor denied the allegations outlined by the Attorney General's Office, but agreed in the settlement to cut ties with Huseby and install a new board of directors.

Huseby started BFW in 1997, then Becker Furniture World Foundation, to provide furniture to low-income people before using it to offer pain relief to veterans.

"Any nonprofit's money should be used exclusively to further its charitable mission, and not to line the pockets of its insiders while doing so," Ellison said in a statement.

Photo of Doug Huseby in 2006, via Star Tribune archives.

Huseby couldn't be reached for comment Thursday. BFW's attorney, Paul Darsow, declined to comment. The nonprofit is registered in Minnetonka but lists an Eden Prairie address on its website.

From 2016 to 2019, more than 94% of Pain Free Patriots' expenses each year benefited insider-owned entities, according to court documents.

Four of the five board members — Huseby, Joan Loven, Chris Barber and Sheldon Osvold — were financially tied to Ultimate Wellness Center or two other subcontractors providing patient care and never disclosed the conflict of interest, according to court documents.

BFW became heavily indebted to Huseby, owing $712,000 to him and $1,000 to one of his businesses as of 2020, Ellison's office said — all in loans that were not approved by the board, and some of which were not disclosed on tax returns as insider loans.

Huseby, then 72, told the Star Tribune in 2015 that he could offer veterans struggling with chronic pain better results than the VA because he used different approaches to treatment.

"I'm a business guy," Huseby said then. "I go in and I've figured out how to fix people."

In the settlement, filed Aug. 25 in Ramsey County District Court, the nonprofit agreed to remove its board of directors, permanently separate from Huseby, elect new board members and make policy changes such as requiring competitive bidding for services.

In federal tax filings, the nonprofit listed about $200,000 in contributions in 2017, including $22,000 from Huseby as well as other high-profile Minnesota CEOs, media and sports companies.

"Nonprofits that serve our military service members are entrusted with not only charitable dollars but the public's trust and commitment to do the right thing," Ellison said in a statement.

He added that Pain Free Patriots had "breached its duties and that public trust by letting conflicts of interest run rampant."