MEXICO CITY — Gunmen ambushed the director of state police in the cartel-plagued northern Mexico state of Sinaloa and killed him Monday, authorities said.
State Public Safety Secretary Cristóbal Castañeda said Joel Ernesto Soto was found dead in his bullet-riddled car on a highway near the state capital, Culiacan. Castañeda called it "a cowardly attack."
A bodyguard who was with Soto was missing.
Soto was an army lieutenant colonel who was on leave while heading the state police.
Sinaloa is home to the cartel of the same name. The cartel has been riven by internal differences, and is also engaged in turf battles with the Jalisco cartel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
State police director ambushed, killed in northern Mexico
Gunmen ambushed the director of state police in the cartel-plagued northern Mexico state of Sinaloa and killed him Monday, authorities said.
World
Malian soldiers take president, PM to military headquarters
Malian soldiers rounded up the president and prime minister Monday, hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that seized power in a coup nine months earlier in the West African nation, witnesses reported.
World
Haiti imposes curfew, orders mask use for pandemic emergency
Haiti's government imposed a nightly curfew and other restrictions Monday under an eight-day "health emergency" meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Business
EU leaders agree on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion
The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist.
Business
American journalist working for Myanmar magazine detained
An American journalist working for a news magazine in Myanmar was detained Monday by the authorities there, his employers said.