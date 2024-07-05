A driver on Interstate 694 in Little Canada this week saw five day-old baby wood ducks stuck in a storm drain on the side of the freeway and knew they needed help.

For that motorist, who posted about the incident on Reddit but asked to remain anonymous when reached by the Star Tribune, there was only one thing to do: stop in rush hour traffic, get out of the car and put operation duck rescue in action.

The problem is that's against the law. It puts both the individual and other drivers at risk of a fatal or serious injury crash, Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday.

"We totally understand. It's natural reaction to want to keep wildlife and other animals safe if they're on or near the road. Nobody wants to see them in danger from passing vehicles," Christianson said. However: "People should not stop on a freeway or get out of their vehicle to rescue animals. The risk of a crash is too high."

The motorist stopped on the shoulder of 694 near Rice Street and about 100 feet back from where the ducks were stuck, according to the social media post.

"I never once feared for my life because I parked on the widest part of the shoulder," the motorist wrote. "I was also able to reach through the grate while staying on the other side of the guard rail. The only time I feared for my safety was when the cops showed up."

The motorist said police were aggressive and gave her a stern warning to move on.

Brittney Yohannes, communications director for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville, sided with the State Patrol.

"Human safety always comes first," Yohannes said. "That is a big part of our messaging."

Drivers who spot animals in distress on city, county or state roads should leave rescues to the professionals. That means calling the local public works or fire department, which will respond in cases where a situation involving animals is having an adverse impact on traffic, Yohannes said.

Motorists also have the option to call 911. The dispatch operator can contact animal control or the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to respond, Christianson said.

Minnesota law allows for drivers to pull off to the side of the road if they're having car problems.

"Even then, we recommend people stay buckled up in their vehicle until help arrives," Christianson said.

The driver who stopped was able to pluck two of the tiny ducks from the drain and get them to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, where there have been 87 ducks brought in for treatment this spring.

But these ducks didn't make it. Yohannes said it's likely they expended a lot of energy and endured a lot of stress during the ordeal.

Still, the driver posted that she has no regrets.

"I've always had a passion for wildlife and will do what I can to help if I see an animal in distress," she wrote.