The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian in northern Minnesota early Sunday amid dense fog.

The crash occurred between 3 and 5 a.m. north of Deer River on Hwy. 6 near the intersection with Golf Course Road, the patrol said.

The patrol on Monday identified the victim as Clement J. Nason, 61, of Deer River. His body was found in the northbound lane of Hwy. 6, the patrol added.

"We are looking for more information or witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian," the patrol said in a Facebook post. To anyone in that area around that time, the post continued, "We would like to talk to you."

The patrol statement offered few specifics other than to say that dense fog during those hours "may have contributed to the crash. The driver may have been unaware they hit a person."

Anyone who might have information is urged to contact the State Patrol at 218-735-3729.