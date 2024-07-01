One person died in a crash Saturday in Eagan, and the Minnesota State Patrol is still searching for one of the drivers, but not the one who ran a red light.

According to a news release from the Minnesota State Patrol, Abby Marie Doepke Loughran, 41, of Eagan was driving a Lincoln MKX SUV east just after 3 p.m. on Hwy. 55 in Eagan when she ran a red light and hit a car turning left in front of her.

State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said in a social media post that one person in the turning car was killed and another hurt.

Loughran, who was not hurt, stayed at the scene of the crash. But Grabow said the other driver ran away.

As of Sunday evening, Grabow said the driver had not been located, and the State Patrol had yet to confirm the identities of those killed and hurt.