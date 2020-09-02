A state agency has acknowledged incorrectly reporting the number of permanent layoffs at Xcel Energy Center food vendor Levy Premium Foodservice last week.

Fourteen Levy workers were permanently laid off, but another 527 employees continue to be on furlough status as they have been since March, company officials said in an e-mail clarifying the downsizing that has taken place due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving a WARN notice about the two groups of Levy workers who were impacted by the virus-inspired economic downturn, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) mistakenly added together the two groups to arrive at the incorrect 541 layoff number.

Late Tuesday, DEED corrected its prior news release with a statement. "After conversations with the company, we have been informed that only 14 salaried/hourly employees were affected by permanent lay off on August 1, 2020. Additionally, there were 527 hourly/part-time employees who were furloughed in March 2020, who will remain on furlough."

DEED apologized for any confusion.