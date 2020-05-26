A pivotal week in Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic started on Tuesday with the reporting of 652 more lab-confirmed cases and 18 deaths.

Health officials will be watching this week for any change in trends that could be traced back to the end on May 19 of Minnesota’s stay-home order, and any increase in disease transmission due to more person-to-person contact.

The state has now reported 21,960 cases in the course of the pandemic, which is caused by a highly infectious and novel coronavirus, and 899 deaths. The death toll includes 732 people who had been living in long-term care facilities.

Hospitalizations will be closely monitored as well. The state on Tuesday reported 570 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, including 258 who needed intensive care. That is an increase from the 207 COVID-19 cases in intensive care reported Sunday.

The state on Tuesday continued to reported that 1,045 of 1,257 immediately available ICU beds are filled with patients who have COVID-19 or unrelated medical conditions. In addition, 1,120 ICU beds could be readied within 72 hours, and state hospital officials said last week that some facilities are already taking steps to use them.

The delayed incubation period of COVID-19, which is caused by exposure to a novel coronavirus, means that any increase in cases related to increased mobility of Minnesotans wouldn’t show up until this week at the earliest.

The state has added new sources of mobility data to its COVID-19 response website to track whether there is an increase in face-to-face contact that could result in more disease transmission. Traffic levels continue to be below average, according to the latest available data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

However, the level of “unpredictable” travel by Minnesotans is starting to rise, the state COVID-19 page shows. Such travel — which reflects multiple trips and higher levels of personal interaction — had declined in every county in Minnesota from the start of the year until late March. Now, especially in rural Minnesota, this type of travel is rising.

Efforts to reduce disease transmission accompanied the end of the stay-home order, though. Retailers were allowed to open up, but needed social distancing plans in place, such as limiting the number of customers in their stores. Health officials have also encouraged that people wear cloth masks, which can prevent them if they are sick from spreading the virus to others.