State news agency RIA Novosti says North Korea to send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia.

The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 11:21AM

SEOUL, South Korea — State news agency RIA Novosti says North Korea to send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia.

PGA Tour hires NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO, Jay Monahan to leave next year as commissioner.

International Atomic Energy Agency says Israeli strikes had 'direct impacts' on Natanz underground centrifuge halls

Alcaraz-Raducanu pairing headlines star-studded initial entry list for new US Open mixed doubles format