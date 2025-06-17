SEOUL, South Korea — State news agency RIA Novosti says North Korea to send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia.
State news agency RIA Novosti says North Korea to send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia
State news agency RIA Novosti says North Korea to send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia.
The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 11:21AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
PGA Tour hires NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO, Jay Monahan to leave next year as commissioner.
PGA Tour hires NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO, Jay Monahan to leave next year as commissioner.