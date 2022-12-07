PORTLAND, Ore. — State judge ruling places Oregon's tough new gun law on hold hours after federal judge allowed it to proceed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune