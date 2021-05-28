More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Throngs of pandemic-weary travelers expected to hit the road
Some 37 million Americans, many of them vaccinated and weary of being cooped up, are taking to the roads, rails and skies this holiday weekend.
Coronavirus
Minnesota State Fair preview offers taste of return to normalcy
A bone-chilling day couldn't dampen enthusiasm at fairgrounds.
Local
'God got her now': Second of 3 children shot in Minneapolis dies
Trinity Smith-Ottoson, 9, was caught in crossfire while jumping on a trampoline May 15.
Politics
GOP poised to block bipartisan probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
Senate Republicans are poised to block the creation of a special commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, dashing hopes for a bipartisan panel amid a GOP push to put the violent insurrection by Donald Trump's supporters behind them.
State Fair's "Kickoff to Summer" begins
Hungry and thirsty fairgoers returned to the State Fairgrounds Thursday to indulge in some tasty treats for the first time since COVID-19 wiped out last summer's festival. The "Kickoff to Summer" event continues through Memorial Day.