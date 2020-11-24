The State Fair is expressing hope Tuesday there won’t be back-to-back coronavirus-related cancellations of the Great Minnesota Get-Together come late August.

Fair officials are offering only on Tuesday a deeper discount on regular admission tickets.

The usual pre-fair purchase price of $12 is now $10 for this flash sale, with a limit of 12 per customer.

This is the largest discount on advanced ticket sales ever, according to fair officials. The regular price is $15.

What the fair did not disclose in its announcement is what happens to the transaction should the 2021 fair have to be scrubbed because of COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings as what occurred this past summer.

When the 12-day 2020 fair was called off in May, holders of more than 7,000 tickets were told to hang on and use them for the 2021 gathering.

“The same thing would happen if there wasn’t a fair in 2021,” fair spokeswoman Danielle Dullinger told the Star Tribune. However, she added, “we are hopeful that the 2021 Minnesota State Fair will happen.”

The fair was last canceled in 1946 because of the polio epidemic. It was been canceled three other times for wars and once to avoid a conflict with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.

The 2021 Minnesota State Fair is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. The last time there was a fair, 2019, admissions topped 2 million.