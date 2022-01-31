Minnesota's two political parties are uniting to promote precinct caucuses across the state on Tuesday, the first step in the the process of selecting candidates who will appear on the ballot this fall.

Republican Party activists will head out in person to more than 120 caucus events across the state, while a majority of Democrats will participate virtually as the the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge through the population.

"We don't agree on much as political parties," DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said Monday morning alongside Republican Party of Minnesota Deputy Chair Donna Bergstrom. "But there is one thing we agree on and it's the real importance of people participating in their grassroots democracy."

Republicans are hoping for a big turnout from activists on Tuesday night who want to vote in a preference poll in the race for governor or to become a delegate to the party's state convention.

"If in fact you're tired of yelling at the TV and yelling at the radio ... this is a great time to come out and participate," said Bergstrom. "This is really the building block of where it all starts."

More than a half dozen Republican candidates are angling to take on DFL Gov. Tim Walz next fall and all have pledged to abide by the party's endorsement.

At caucuses, activists will pick delegates who will go on to the party's endorsing convention in May, where Republicans will back candidates to take on Walz and other statewide officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.