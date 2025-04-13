State Department wants staff to report instances of alleged anti-Christian bias during Biden's term

WASHINGTON — As the Christian world commemorates Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday, the State Department has issued an appeal for its employees to report instances of alleged anti-Christian bias, including formal or informal actions due to opposition to vaccines or personal pronoun choice, that may have occurred during the Biden administration.
The call comes amid heightened fear and anxiety in the American diplomatic corps, which is bracing for a new update on the Department of Government Efficiency -inspired budget and staff cuts that is due to be presented to the White House on Monday. That update is expected to include the State Department's latest estimates of voluntary retirements and separations and how those will affect potential future layoffs to meet benchmarks from Elon Musk's DOGE and the government's human resources agency, according to officials familiar with the process.
But these officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said the update to the White House Office of Personnel Management would not be the final word on the reorganization of the State Department. And, they denied speculation amongst the rank and file that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had refused to sign off on the document.
While foreign and civil service employees await word on their futures, the State Department has moved ahead with an initiative aimed at rooting out religious bias in its policies and hiring practices with a specific emphasis on anti-Christian activity that may have occurred under President Joe Biden.
There is no immediate indication that such discrimination, as defined by President Donald Trump's State Department, took place under Biden.
In a cable sent Friday to all U.S. diplomatic missions, Rubio asked that staffers report any perceived discriminatory actions taken against Christians or employees advocating on their behalf between January 2021 and January 2025. The cable, copies of which were obtained by The Associated Press, says that all reported allegations will be investigated by a government-wide task force on anti-Christian bias and if discrimination is found the culprits may be disciplined. It also makes clear that allegations can be submitted anonymously.
''The task force will collect information and ideas from individuals and groups, including Department employees, affected by anti-Christian bias or other religious discriminatory conduct,'' the cable says.
''The task force is soliciting examples of anti-religious bias, particularly from the past four years, where the Department targeted anyone for their religion, including discrimination, harassment, exclusion, disciplinary action, adverse security clearance determinations, or any other adverse action, or in retaliation for exercising their religious rights,'' the cable said. ''This includes anti-religious bias committed by department employees in their official duties against members of the public.''