The Minnesota Department of Corrections wants to reincarcerate several people previously released from prison after a closer look at more than a dozen remaining cases of those freed to protect against serious COVID-19 complications earlier in the pandemic.

The state initially wanted each of the remaining 18 people still on conditional medical release to surrender themselves in August. But a Ramsey County judge soon granted an emergency temporary restraining order following a lawsuit filed on the inmates' behalf.

Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell informed three people on Wednesday that he would rescind their COVID-19 conditional medical release terms, citing conduct such as violating their release terms or unnecessarily exposing themselves to COVID-19. Another person has been referred for a possible revocation hearing to determine whether their actions constituted a violation.

A fifth person's status determination will be deferred while they undergo surgery and medical treatment. And another will be converted to an alternative release status.

"The conditions of the pandemic have changed and that's why we have sought to end COVID-19 conditional medical release for several months. But this lawsuit and restraining order have delayed our ability to do that," said DOC spokesperson Nicholas Kimball in a statement Wednesday. "While we do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public, there is risk in further delay. That is why we will be asking the court to vacate the restraining order and have those individuals whose conduct has increased their risk to the public return to prison as soon as possible."

The Clemency Clinic, Mitchell Hamline's Legal Assistance to Minnesota Prisoners and ACLU Minnesota filed the complaint in Ramsey County District Court soon after the state informed the group of 18 people that they needed to surrender. Messages were left seeking comment for attorneys representing those still on conditional medical release.

An ACLU spokesperson said that the legal team was reviewing Schnell's rescission letters.

ACLU Minnesota attorney Daniel Shulman told the Star Tribune in August that the state's plan to conduct individual reviews of the 18 people's cases "a very wise, human decision."

He added at the time: "I applaud them for taking this step, and I hope that they will let these people remain on [medical release] where they should be."

Ramsey County District Judge Mark Ireland, in granting an emergency restraining order in the case in August, has written that the Department of Corrections' original plan would force people back into prison "regardless of their individual health risks — which could be significant and even fatal."

The 18 former prisoners were among the 158 people granted conditional medical release as COVID raged through the prison population in Minnesota. Nearly 2,300 prisoners had applied.

The Corrections Department has cited COVID-19 vaccine and treatment availability — as well as better management of the virus in state prisons — as its rationale for ending conditional medical release related to the pandemic.

The department launched a new individualized review process for the remaining 18 cases following Ireland's restraining order in August. In seeking to immediately return the three people in question, the Corrections Department is pointing to behavior such as failing to remain on strict home confinement, engaging in new criminal activity, or actions that unnecessarily exposed the person to COVID-19.

Ireland's order barred the state from terminating conditional medical release or requiring surrender unless there is a specific finding that a person violated a term of their release. Ireland has ruled, however, that that the Corrections Department was not prohibited from assessing whether continuing anyone's conditional release posed a "more serious risk to the public."

The state now wants Ireland to vacate the restraining order so that it can move forward with seeking the return of the three people on release to prison. Unless Ireland lifts the restraining order, the three people on conditional release may not be ordered to surrender. All parties are due back in court on Friday for a status conference.

In one Wednesday letter obtained by the Star Tribune, Schnell addressed a recent spike in positive cases in Minnesota prisons by pointing out that it is also prevalent in the community. Schnell wrote that given the purpose of the conditional release policy was to reduce the chance of "grave illness" from COVID-19, "the relevant metric is not the mere infection rate of COVID-19 in state prisons, but the rate of severe outcomes from COVID-19." Schnell wrote that the state has seen a "marked decrease" in severe COVID-19 outcomes since vaccines and treatment became widely available.

Just one of the 13 COVID-related deaths among Minnesota inmates since 2020 has occurred this year. Five Minnesota inmates have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 this year, compared to 13 last year and 40 in 2020. Vaccination rates among Minnesota prisoners remain higher than that of the state as a whole, 79% vs. 67.6%.

"Given your activities in the community while on [release], coupled with your serious criminal history, I believe that continuation of your [release] now presents a more serious risk to the public than it did when you were initially on strict home confinement, and in comparison to the risk that you would pose if your [conditional release] were discontinued and you were returned to prison to complete your statutory term of imprisonment," Schnell wrote in one letter to an inmate on release whose name and medical condition was redacted.

Star Tribune staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.