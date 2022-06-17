The lacrosse seasons have played down to a pair of championship games Saturday: a boys' final pitting the teams that have played for the past four titles and a girls' final featuring 2021's No. 2 team and a fresh face at state.
Tap the games for details or hit lacrosse hub to see the previews and more.
Girls: Lakeville South vs. Chanhassen
Boys: Prior Lake vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Lacrosse title previews: Lakeville South vs. Chanhassen; Prior Lake vs. Benilde
For the details on both championship games we turned to coaches whose teams fell to the finalists in the semifinals.
Twins
'Cheater! Cheater!' Correa still hears boos, taunts from Astros cheating scandal
Even though it happened five years ago and with a different team, Carlos Correa gets a frosty reception on the road. "In a weird way, [the booing] kind of makes me happy," he says.
Sports
Texas' Melendez wins Howser Trophy as top college player
National home run leader Ivan Melendez of Texas won the Dick Howser Trophy on Friday as the outstanding player in college baseball.
World
French film titan Trintignant, of 'A Man and a Woman,' dies
French film legend and amateur race car driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film "A Man and a Woman" half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died. He was 91.
Sports
Mathurin, Griffin, Davis, Sharpe top wings in NBA draft
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin, Duke's A.J. Griffin and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis spent the past season showing off their NBA potential in front of big crowds at the college level, including in the NCAA Tournament.