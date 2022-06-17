The lacrosse seasons have played down to a pair of championship games Saturday: a boys' final pitting the teams that have played for the past four titles and a girls' final featuring 2021's No. 2 team and a fresh face at state.

Tap the games for details or hit lacrosse hub to see the previews and more.

Girls: Lakeville South vs. Chanhassen

Boys: Prior Lake vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's

