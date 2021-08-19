State Auditor Julie Blaha on Thursday pointed to the state's latest asset forfeiture numbers as evidence supporting the need for newly-passed legislation limiting when authorities can seize property worth less than $1,500.

Blaha's office released its annual report on property seized by Minnesota law enforcement Thursday on the heels of new legislation that she championed this year. Under the new law, the state will also start ramping up data collection to study how seized proceeds are used by local government and law enforcement agencies.

"These forfeitures are a small impact on law enforcement's budgets, but could have a big impact on a person's life," Blaha said. "Having a few hundred dollars seized can mean the difference between making rent or homelessness. Losing that old car can lead to missing work and losing your job."

Remaking Minnesota's asset forfeiture laws became a fast priority of Blaha's first term, which began in 2019. She cited an early review that identified forfeitures under $1,500 as making up a tiny fraction of local government spending on public safety services — yet something that could represent a significant loss for individual Minnesotans who do not need to be convicted in order to lose the property.

Thursday's report, which reflected civil asset forfeitures for 2020, found that 76% of forfeitures last year were under $1,500 and added up to $1.2 million — a fraction of the $5.6 million seized last year.

Those forfeitures under $1,500 totaled about $1.5 million in 2019. Blaha said the COVID-19 pandemic led to a sizable drop in smaller forfeitures because of suspended court proceedings. Overall, law enforcement agencies reported 5,785 completed forfeitures last year — down 25% from 2019.

The state's new guidelines on forfeitures will not take effect until 2022 and it may be up to two years until state data will reflect the changes, Blaha said.

The auditor's report again found drunken driving and controlled substance cases are the most common criminal cases that lead to asset forfeitures — accounting for 85% of all reported forfeitures. But such cases are on the decline, Blaha's office reported: DUI-related forfeitures have dropped 16% and controlled substance forfeitures are down 33% over the past five years.

The Minnesota State Patrol carried out the most completed forfeitures last year by a wide margin with 1,074, followed by the state Department of Natural Resource's enforcement division (417), the Wright County Sheriff's Office (134), St. Paul Police Department (115) and Minneapolis Police Department (112).

Vehicles represented 61% of the property seized by law enforcement in Minnesota last year, followed by cash (21%) and firearms (15%).

Stephen Montemayor • 612-673-1755

Twitter: @smontemayor