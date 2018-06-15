StarTribune.com Steals FAQ

You will be emailed a copy of your voucher. You are then able to print your voucher on the same day
as purchased, and it is redeemable at the merchant during the promotional period listed. Instructions
are included on each voucher. You can always print the voucher again and you may use it as long as
the voucher hasn't been redeemed.
If you have not yet redeemed an unexpired voucher and you would like a refund, please contact Steals
customer service:
steals@StarTribune.com
If you have already redeemed your voucher and your question relates to the specific product or
experience, please contact the merchant. Please note that Star Tribune is not the merchant and is not
legally responsible for any products or services, or any merchant’s compliance with a Steal that you
have purchased.
If gratuities are included in the purchase price, this will be made clear on the offer page. If not
mentioned, gratuities are not included. Please make note of any relevant redemption details and please
read the fine print carefully.
Vouchers are redeemable for goods/services only for a specified period of time. Once that promotional
period has reached its expiration date, the voucher no longer has its full stated value. However,
many merchants are still willing to honor the deal. Please contact the merchant and ask if they will
honor the voucher. If the merchant will not honor the full stated value of the voucher after the
promotional period, the merchant will still honor the voucher up to the amount that you actually paid
for it. The amount you paid for the voucher never expires. For more information about the terms and
conditions governing Steals and Vouchers, please see our current Terms of Sale.