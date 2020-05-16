Normally our pro sports beat writers would have a seat in a press box this weekend or a close eye on league playoffs. Instead, they’re closely monitoring go-or-no-go talks.

More than two months have passed since we last covered a live game. For weeks, the restarting of sports amid the coronavirus pandemic was a nonstarter.

But that changed last week, with a detailed plan for the resumption of baseball making the biggest news. But there was headway made in the returns of other major sports leagues, too.

Here's what's up with the state of each league. Click on the link for more details:

In baseball, safety and salaries are the biggest issues as a 67-page start-up plan that MLB presented to the players' association over the weekend.

Hockey is pondering going directly to the playoffs, and the Wild's fate would depend on whether the field would be expanded from the usual 16 qualifiers.

The NBA is considering "bubble sites" in Las Vegas and Orlando to complete the season, and has indicated a willingness to push back the start of the 2020-21 season.

The Lynx were supposed to play their WNBA home opener on Sunday, and the league is looking at a half-dozen options for a full or partial season.

Major League Soccer is discussion salvaging its season with a World Cup-style format over a multi-week period in Florida, where all of the matches would be played.