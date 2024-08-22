Starting QBs at LSU and USC have a featured role after staying patient in the transfer portal era

''I think it was a super positive moment for obviously the team and myself, but it's not something that you sit there and say, ‘Hey, look I did this. This is what I'm going to feed off to give me confidence,'" Moss said. ''I think you have to have a certain amount of confidence no matter what happens. Because there is inevitably going to be adversity. When that adversity comes, you have to have something to fall back on. I don't think that comes from any result. I think that comes from your process, what you've put into your game and what you've put into the work that you've done.