'Mank' and 'Sound of Metal'

Missed the grand total of one day you could see these two Academy Award contenders before Minnesota movie theaters closed Nov. 21? The long two-week wait for them to begin streaming has ended. "Mank," David Fincher's stylish drama focusing on "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, is a must for Kaneheads while Riz Ahmed gives one of the year's best performances in "Metal," about a rock drummer who cannot accept that he has lost his hearing. Bleak but empathetic, it's a character portrait that takes him through about 100 stages of grief. "Mank" on Netflix, "Metal" on Amazon

'Raw Dogging 2020'

The pandemic kept Ali Sultan from having the breakout year he deserves, but the Twin Cities comic found a way to keep honing his craft. In this free stand-up special, taped last month at St. Paul's Camp Bar, Sultan riffs on his love of cats and Spirit Airlines before easing his way into trickier territory. Only the very best can tackle topics like race relations and religion without putting the audience on edge. It's a talent the rest of the country will appreciate soon enough. In the meantime, get ahead of the pack. alisultancomedy.com

'New Stages: The Betty Crocker Musical'

A big-name local cast gives theatergoers a peek at the first act of History Theatre's work-in-progress, tracing the development of the Crocker character and what she has meant to cooks. Directed by Austene Van, the cast includes Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' Michelle Barber as well as Regina Marie Williams, Ann Michels, Rajané Katurah, Sara Ochs and Britta Ollman. The music is by Denise Prosek of Theater Latté Da, with book and lyrics by New Jersey playwright Cristina Luzárraga, a Jerome Fellow at the Playwrights' Center. historytheatre.com, $15 & up, Available through Dec. 10

'Wonder: The Experience'

If Shawn Mendes' duet with Justin Bieber on the American Music Awards and the Netflix documentary "In Wonder" weren't enough to whet the Mendes Army's appetite, get ready for this livestream concert marking his new album "Wonder." No word whether his quarantining pal Camila Cabello will join the Canadian pop heartthrob for the performance — a benefit for the nonprofit Shawn Mendes Foundation, which supports voices of young leaders driving positive change. 5 p.m. Sun., wondertheexperience.com

'My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood'

The country superstar shows why she's a three-time winner of CMA's Entertainment of Year award in this one-hour concert featuring traditional carols and No. 1 hits "Something in the Water" and "Jesus, Take the Wheel." John Legend stops by for a duet, but Underwood's version of "Little Drummer Boy" with her 5-year-old son, Isiah, will really put you in the holiday spirit. HBO Max

'The Hardy Boys'

The classic detective novels get yet another TV adaptation, this time with more grown-up issues. But the 13-part series keeps its teen spirit, unlike CW's recent effort to turn Nancy Drew into a potential tenant at "Melrose Pace." Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot are perfectly cast as the curious brothers investigating a mysterious boat accident and the death of their mother. Hulu

'The Surgeon's Cut'

This four-part series celebrates some of the world's finest doctors, including neurosurgeon Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, who is based at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. While the series spends a lot of time in operating rooms, it's also dedicated to showing off their subjects' bedside manner. The doctors' sense of humor and compassion turn out to be just as admirable as their skills with a scalpel. Starts streaming Wednesday on Netflix

Arhoolie's 60th anniversary concert

For 60 years, Arhoolie Records has explored and celebrated American regional roots. The label called attention to Mance Lipscomb, Big Mama Thornton, Clifton Chenier, Flaco Jimenez and many, many others. To acknowledge Arhoolie's dedication to the blues, old-time music, Cajun, Tejano and other styles, an all-star lineup — including Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, Ry Cooder, Charlie Musselwhite, Ruthie Foster, Beausoleil and Del McCoury — will appear in a free, livestreamed concert. 7 p.m. Thu., arhoolie.org/anniversary.