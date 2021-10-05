INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The kickoff of Monday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers was delayed 35 minutes because of lightning.
SoFi Stadium has a roof, but is classified as open-air due to the north side being open on the upper deck. Torrential rain hit the Los Angeles area nearly an hour before kickoff.
The stadium opened last year and will host this season's Super Bowl.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Minnetonka seeks girls' tennis state title ... finally
The Skippers were the state's best team in 2020, but never got to prove it because of a pandemic-canceled state tournament. This year they aim to change that.
Twins
Souhan: Money for a proven closer should be high on Twins' priority list
Alex Colome and Hansel Robles were signed to stabilize the bullpen, and they both failed in 2021.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: Maple Grove soccer scorer get his goals three at a time
Junior Chris Frantz has five consecutive hat tricks for the 12-0 Crimson.
Sports
Start of Raiders-Chargers game delayed by lightning
The kickoff of Monday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers was delayed 35 minutes because of lightning.
Sports
Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory
The hard part wasn't dodging his way around a crash and then driving to the front of the field at Talladega Superspeedway. That was just instinct for Bubba Wallace.