Dallas Stars (6-6-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-5-0, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -153, Stars +125; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Minnesota Wild after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars' 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.

The Wild are 7-5-0 in Western Conference games. Minnesota averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The Stars are 2-2-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas has converted on 28.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 10 power-play goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with seven goals and has 11 points. Foligno has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with five goals and has 8 points. Miro Heiskanen has eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.