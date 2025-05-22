Stars take 1-0 series lead into game 2 against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)
Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -124, Oilers +104; over/under is 6.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Stars lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 6-3. Tyler Seguin scored two goals in the win.
Dallas has gone 35-11-3 at home and 50-26-6 overall. The Stars have a 27-12-3 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.
Edmonton has a 27-19-2 record on the road and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have given up 235 goals while scoring 259 for a +24 scoring differential.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 35 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has nine goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.