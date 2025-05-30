Sports

Stars pull goalie Oettinger after Oilers score on 1st 2 shots in Game 5 of West final

Stars starting goalie Jake Oettinger was pulled after giving up two goals on the only two shots he faced in the first 7:09 of a must-win Game 5 for Dallas in the Western Conference final against Edmonton on Thursday night.

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 1:04AM

The Stars called a timeout after Mattias Janmark's short wrister that went under Oettinger's legs to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead. Casey DeSmith took over in net after not playing since April 26.

Edmonton, which went into the game with a 3-1 series lead and trying to knock Dallas out in the West final for the second year in a row, got its first goal when 40-year-old Corey Perry scored on a power play only 2:31 into the game.

Less than a minute after DeSmith came into the game, Jeff Skinner scored his first career playoff goal to put the Oilers up 3-0.

Oettinger was 9-8 with a .908 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against-average in the first 17 games this postseason. This was already the fourth consecutive postseason for the 26-year-old Oettinger, who has won six playoff series.

DeSmith's only playoff action had been in the third period of Game 4 in the first round against Colorado. He stopped 13 of 14 shots in Dallas' 4-0 loss.

STEPHEN HAWKINS

The Associated Press

