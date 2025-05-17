Stars bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)
Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -153, Jets +128; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Stars lead series 3-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 4-0. Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals in the win.
Dallas is 50-26-6 overall and 22-13-3 against the Central Division. The Stars have a +53 scoring differential, with 275 total goals scored and 222 allowed.
Winnipeg is 25-13-0 against the Central Division and 56-22-4 overall. The Jets are 32-14-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 30 goals and 52 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has nine goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.