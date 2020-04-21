Although Hollywood has gone on hiatus for the duration of the pandemic, many stars are still spending time in front of cameras.

They’re not filming TV shows or movies. They’re making public service announcements — PSAs, in the trade’s jargon.

Many are doing so at the bidding of government officials. Larry David is one of the latest. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted a video of David urging viewers not to pass up the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV.”

These PSAs draw on the stars’ established strengths as performers. David, for instance, injects his with the dry humor one expects from the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and star.

“Obviously, someone put me up to this ’cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” he says, “but I basically want to address the idiots out there, you know who you are. You’re going out, you’re socializing too close, it’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me.

“Well, not me,” he corrects himself. “I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you. But, you know, other — let’s say other old people, who might be your relatives. Who the hell knows.”

Mel Brooks’ bleak sense of humor is on display in a PSA that warns that if the 93-year-old icon catches the coronavirus, he could give it to Carl Reiner and Dick Van Dyke “and wipe out an entire generation of comedic legends.”

In his PSA, Will Ferrell, sporting a sequin blazer as a “famous millennial,” encourages his “fellow” young people to ditch the bars.

“We love to go out on the town and party, but right now we’ve gotta stay at home,” he says, pushing intruding guests out the front door. “So, since we have to stay at home during this COVID-19 crisis, create your own party! Create your own club, right here in the comfort of your own house.”

There’s also a more straightforward video from Snoop Dogg: “Real important message: I need y’all to stay in the house for me, man. Real talk.”

On the other coast, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also has enlisted a number of the state’s famous residents to tape messages.

“We got this virus, this pandemic, and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people,” Danny DeVito says, raising his volume: “And the next thing you know, I’m outta there!”

Ben Stiller, beginning his video with an earnest plea for viewers to protect those around them, encourages everyone to “take this as an opportunity to, you know, take a breath and maybe read some books or watch some movies or take up a hobby.

“I’ve always been interested in chain-saw art,” he continues. “Never had the time to explore it. And now, through the miracle of the internet — some tutorials and Etsy — I’ve been able to really get into it.”

And, finally, there’s (fictional) hit man Robert De Niro threatening viewers who don’t do what he wants.

“We all need to stay home,” he says. “We need to stop the spread of this virus, and we can only do it together. Not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please. I’m watching you.”