Notes: Angel Cabrera is the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions. The Argentine has won the first two senior majors of the year. ... Fred Couples is playing for only the fifth time on the PGA Tour Champions this year, and his first appearance since the final week in March. He has two top 10s this year. ... Sponsor exemptions were given to Notah Begay III and Mario Tiziani. ... Corey Pavin and David Frost are in the field, one week after they played in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial as past champions. Olin Browne also played at Colonial last week. He is an alternate in Iowa. ... The tournament has been part of the PGA Tour Champions schedule since 2001. ... Jay Haas is a three-time winner of the Principal Charity Classic. ... Cabrera has moved to No. 2 in the Schwab Cup behind Miguel Angel Jimenez. ... Stephen Ames has won twice and was runner-up over the last four years at the tournament.