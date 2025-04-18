Stars and Avs in playoff-opening series of Cup favorites that has Mikko Rantanen on a different side

FRISCO, Texas — Mikko Rantanen was at ease Friday when talking about the excitement of starting the playoffs, which the standout forward experienced with the Colorado Avalanche each of the past seven seasons that included a Stanley Cup title.
Except this time Rantanen will be on the other side with Dallas, in a first-round Western Conference series against the Avalanche that starts Saturday night.
Colorado traded Rantanen on Jan. 24 to Carolina in the East, where he played only 13 games. A deadline deal March 7 sent him back to the Central Division with the Stars and included a $96 million, eight-year contract extension.
''It's Dallas against Colorado and I'm part of Dallas. So that's that's how I look at it," Rantanen said.
So can it really be that simple for the 28-year-old forward?
''Yeah, I guess we'll see,'' he said. ''But, you know, it's business and like I said, the trade didn't happen two days ago. ... It's been a while now since I haven't played with the Avs anymore. What is it, three months almost, so I think it's all behind us now, and now it's just part of a new team.''
Rantanen was picked 10th overall by Colorado in the 2015 draft and was three weeks shy of his 19th birthday when he made his NHL debut later that year. He scored 705 points in 652 regular-season games for the Avs, plus 100 points in 82 playoff games, before they traded him in the final season of his contract.
''It's going to be different. but that's his new home, and it's going to be his new home for eight years,'' Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "That's the life of pro hockey sometimes in the business side of it. So he's going to be a big factor in this series. Again, it's not just one player and one line.''