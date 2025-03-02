Starmer says Europe faces a 'once in a generation moment' as leaders discuss ending war in Ukraine

‘‘If there is to be a deal, if there is to be a stopping of the fighting, then that agreement has to be defended, because the worst of all outcomes is that there is a temporary pause and then (Russian President Vladimir) Putin comes again,‘’ Starmer said. ‘’That has happened in the past, I think it is a real risk, and that is why we must ensure that if there’s a deal, it is a lasting deal, not a temporary pause.‘’