Starmer faces down a revolt over welfare reform after a troubled first year in office

But British politics is in unpredictable flux. A big chunk of Conservative support – and some of Labour's – shifted in this year's local elections to Reform U.K., a hard-right party led by veteran political pressure-cooker Nigel Farage. Reform has just five legislators in the House of Commons but regularly comes out on top in opinion polls, ahead of Labour and pushing the right-of-center Conservatives into third place. If the shift continues it could end a century of dominance by the two big parties.