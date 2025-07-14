Starc takes 6 wickets for 9 runs as West Indies routed for 27 in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mitchell Starc took six wickets for nine runs, surpassing 400 test wickets in his 100th test, and Scott Boland claimed a hat trick as Australia bowled out the West Indies for 27 to win the third test by 176 runs on Monday,
The West Indies missed the lowest score in test cricket by one run.
Starc's first 15 balls delivered the fastest five-wicket haul in test history, and his 15th five-wicket bag in tests. The tall left-armer took a wicket with the first ball and three wickets in the first over of the West Indies innings at Sabina Park.
Australia took only 14.3 overs to rout the home side in the first day-night test in Kingston and complete a 3-0 series sweep.
''It's been a fantastic series. I think we've seen some difficult batting conditions throughout,'' Starc said. "It's been a good few days, very enjoyable and I'll go home with a smile on my face.
''We saw last night the conditions with the hard pink ball under lights. It's pretty difficult. We didn't think it would happen as quickly today, until the sun went down a bit.''
The match was the first day-night test in the Caribbean. Australia's bowlers dominated the series after winning the first two tests — by 159 runs in Barbados then by 133 runs in Grenada — to secure the Frank Worrell Trophy.
While Starc missed a hat trick after dismissing Kevlon Anderson and Brandon King with consecutive deliveries, Boland completed his with the wickets of Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican. It was the 10th test hat trick by an Australian.