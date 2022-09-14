NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Starbucks Corp., up $4.86 to $92.70.
The coffee chain gave investors an encouraging update on its operations and profit goals.
Union Pacific Corp., down $8.34 to $217.95.
Freight railroads fell as as union members approach a nationwide strike deadline on Friday.
Flowserve Corp. down $2.36 to $28.43.
The company that makes pumps and other parts for the oil and gas industries gave investors a discouraging third-quarter financial update.
Moderna Inc., up $8.10 to $139.40.
The company is reportedly in talks to possibly supply its COVID-19 vaccine to China.
Compass Minerals International Inc., up $2.06 to $41.37.
The producer of salt, magnesium chloride, and other plant nutrients is getting a $252 million investment from a Koch Industries subsidiary.
Nucor Corp., down $15.39 to $120.71.
The steel company warned investors that profits are being hurt by lower prices and reduced shipping volumes.
Johnson & Johnson, up $3.33 to $164.66.
The world's biggest maker of health care products announced a $5 billion stock buyback plan.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.34 to $97.67.
Energy stocks gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.