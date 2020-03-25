Sure, we're in a period of time without games. But we also know you still have questions about the teams and people who play them.

So we put out a request for those questions and our writers went to work.

Our team mailbags are listed here. And since we're not going to have anything live to watch for a few weeks, we'll be back with more answers to your questions. So if there's something you want to ask, you can reach our writers through their Twitter accounts or by emailing here.



