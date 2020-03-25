Sure, we're in a period of time without games. But we also know you still have questions about the teams and people who play them.
So we put out a request for those questions and our writers went to work.
Our team mailbags are listed here. And since we're not going to have anything live to watch for a few weeks, we'll be back with more answers to your questions. So if there's something you want to ask, you can reach our writers through their Twitter accounts or by emailing here.
Live tonight: Join our Greatest Sports Movie Draft during Virtual Happy Hour
We're trying to be alone together as best we can right now, and at 6 p.m. the Star Tribune is holding a Virtual Happy Hour during which we're drafting our favorite sports movies.
Wolves
Lynx mailbag: When will Maya Moore return -- and will season start on time?
Kent Youngblood answers your two biggest questions.
Coronavirus
Sports bars reimagine role with no live events: 'We completely rely on it'
The spread of the COVID-19 virus has put sports bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities in a difficult situation. "At least 75 percent of our income is based on events," said one local operator.
Gophers
College athletes choosing whether to stay in US or head home
All but one of Anna Makurat's teammates headed home after the NCAA canceled this year's postseason basketball tournament and the school suspended classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gophers
NCAA says Clemson QB can resume coronavirus fundraising
It turns out Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend didn't do anything wrong when they were trying to help coronavirus victims and their families.