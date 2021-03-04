Star Tribune high school sports reporter Jim Paulsen's story on Minneapolis North football coach Charles Adams has been named one of the 10 best short features of 2020 in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

A former Minneapolis police officer who now works for the Minnesota Twins, Adams took a struggling program and turned it into one of the state's best.

"Adams is at ease, knowing whom to cajole and whom to criticize, when to watch and when to raise his voice. Others might be louder, but his words are the ones that matter. And no one wants to let him down," Paulsen wrote.

You can read the story here.

The Star Tribune's sports web site was named one of the nation's 10 best in the division that includes the largest sports departments in the organization. It is the 10th time in 12 years of the digital competition that the Star Tribune has won.

Other winners were the Boston Globe, Dallas Morning News, Detroit Free Press, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Seattle Times, USA Today, Washington Post and Yahoo Sports.