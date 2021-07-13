As part of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards recognition week, here are the metro players of the year for the 2020-21 winter sports season:

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Maya Nnaji, Hopkins

GYMNASTICS
Anna Mielke, Watertown-​Mayer/Mound Westonka, junior

BOYS' HOCKEY
Kyle Kukkonen, Maple Grove

GIRLS' HOCKEY
Emma Conner, Edina

BOYS' ALPINE SKIING
Zach Trotto, Forest Lake

BOYS' NORDIC SKIING
Roger Anderson, Armstrong

GIRLS ' ALPINE SKIING
Ava Pihlstrom, Blake, junior

GIRLS ' NORDIC SKIING
Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park, junior

BOYS' SWIMMING
Charlie Crosby, Blake, junior

WRESTLING
Bennett Tabor, Simley

Note: Senior unless indicated