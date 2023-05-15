From the Sports Editor's desk

Every Sunday morning, Chris Carr or Naila-Jean Meyers writes a note to readers in our This Week in Sports newsletter. You can sign up for that free newsletter here. Here is this week's note:

There are no Robo-Sports Editors, yet, so you're stuck with reading something that I'm writing to you.

What am I talking about? If you read La Velle's E. Neal's latest column, you'll get the (lame-ish) joke there.

La Velle's column was one of several stories in recent days that you could only read in the Star Tribune or on startribune.com. A goal of ours is to deliver to you original stories, pieces you can only read here. We wanted to write on the so-called "robo-umps" (sadly, no actual robots) that are working at St. Paul Saints games calling balls and strikes.

Andrew Krammer wrote about a Vikings player you might not have heard of before.

Bob Timmons took questions from frustrated camp site-seekers and sought answers for a story.

Jim Paulsen wrote about the booming growth of softball on TV — including some surprising stats about how many people are watching and thoughts from players and coaches about why it's happening.

Anthony Edwards wasn't at the Timberwolves' season-ending media availability, so Chris Hine worked for an exclusive interview with the young star, and got him to talk about how he can reach the next levels of stardom.

We had two writers on the water for the fishing opener.

These are stories you can only find here. And we're glad you're here. And I'm glad I'm here and not being replaced by a Robo-Sports Editor. Yet.

Chris Carr, human sports editor | chris.carr@startribune.com

. . .

If you're not already a subscriber, did you know you can try us for as little as $2 a week for complete digital access. And we also have an assortment of discounts for longer subscriptions, including some that include the print edition of the Star Tribune. Find those offers here. Thank you for reading.