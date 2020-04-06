The games may be on hold, but that doesn't mean talking about the games and the people who play them have stopped.

Star Tribune sports reporters want your questions for mailbags that we'll be publishing over the coming weeks. We're starting off this week with the Gophers and other amateur sports.

Ask us anything, and we'll answer questions both on startribune.com and in the print edition of the newspaper later this week.

Here's where to send them:

Gophers sports: Football | Men's basketball | Women's basketball | Hockey | Spring sports.

Others: High school sports | Olympics | Golf | Horse racing | Outdoors