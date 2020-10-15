The Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque give their takes on three Thursday games.

WAYZATA (0-1) AT ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE (1-0), 5 p.m.

Jim says: If Wayzata makes a 31-yard FG in the final seconds against Prior Lake, we're praising its resiliency instead of wondering about a defense that gave up 22 second-half points. Bouncing back at St. Michael-Albertville is a lot to ask. St. Michael-Albertville 26, Wayzata 21

David says: St. Michael-Albertville, meanwhile, overcame a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Knights return a jackhammer offensive line, and the big fellas helped running back David Collins post 144 yards and two scores last week. St. Michael-Albertville 35, Wayzata 28

BLAINE (1-0) AT MAPLE GROVE (1-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Blaine won its season opener at home, surprising Totino-Grace 26-22. Maple Grove's first-game victory was at Edina, holding the Hornets to a field goal. Limited fans lessen home-field advantage, but it still counts for something. Maple Grove 20, Blaine 14

David says: While the monster game of QB Tyler Schuster (257 total yards, two TDs rushing) helped Blaine prevail, a more balanced approach will be needed against Maple Grove's defense. The Bengals will find a way. Blaine 24, Maple Grove 21

EDINA (0-1) AT PRIOR LAKE, (1-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Prior Lake is bursting with confidence after rallying from a two-touchdown halftime deficit to win at Wayzata. Senior running back Tyler Shaver blended strength and breakaway speed into a career-high 169 yards and two TDs rushing and caught a TD pass. Prior Lake 24, Edina 15

David says: There is a lot to like about Prior Lake this season, with 12 returning starters forged by one of the state's toughest schedules each season. Edina, playing for a new head coach, shows better than Week 1. But it's a process.

Prior Lake 35, Edina 17