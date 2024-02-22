The Star Tribune has hired Mary Mayer, who built a subscription system for the national news site Daily Beast, as its senior vice president of consumer growth.

Before five years at the The Daily Beast, where she also managed product growth, Mayer worked on digital marketing for the mattress technology company Eight Sleep and meal delivery service Blue Apron.

"Mary brings with her significant expertise in growing audiences in subscription-based businesses," said Star Tribune CEO Steve Grove in a news release. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the Star Tribune as we continue to grow our subscriber base and create a sustainable growth model for local news."

Mayer spent the last decade on the East Coast but is from Minnesota. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and also attended the University of Iowa.

"Local journalism has never mattered more, and I'm so excited to be part of growing it in my home state," Mayer said.

Mayer is the latest in a string of hires for senior positions at the Star Tribune. In November, the company announced Stephanie Ness, who came from Target Corp., as chief financial officer and Chris Iles, who previously worked for the Minnesota Twins, as vice president for brand and communications. Media industry veteran Aron Pilhofer started in January as chief product officer.