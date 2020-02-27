The Star Tribune and MPR News interviewed 500 Minnesota registered voters aged 18-34 between Feb. 17 and Feb. 21. Findings from questions about younger voters are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 500 respondents.
How likely is it that you will vote in the general election for President in November 2020?
|Definitely will vote
|Probably will vote
|May or may not vote
|Probably won't vote
|Definitely won't vote
|55%
|21%
|13%
|9%
|2%
|Definitely will vote
|Probably will vote
|May or may not vote
|Probably won't vote
|Definitely won't vote
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|59%
|21%
|8%
|10%
|2%
|Rest of metro
|54
|25
|11
|9
|1
|Rest of state
|52
|19
|19
|9
|1
|Men
|55
|21
|12
|10
|2
|Women
|55
|21
|14
|8
|2
|DFL/ Democrat
|60
|19
|10
|10
|1
|Republican
|51
|22
|15
|10
|2
|Independent/ other
|52
|24
|16
|6
|2
|Under $50,000
|45
|23
|17
|14
|1
|$50,000 and over
|65
|20
|8
|5
|2
|No college degree
|38
|28
|17
|15
|2
|College graduate
|75
|14
|7
|2
|2
Are you optimistic or pessimistic about your future?
|Optimistic
|Pessimistic
|Neither/ not sure
|75%
|22%
|3%
|Optimistic
|Pessimistic
|Neither/ not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|81%
|17%
|2%
|Rest of metro
|71
|25
|4
|Rest of state
|72
|24
|4
|Men
|76
|21
|3
|Women
|75
|22
|3
|DFL/ Democrat
|75
|22
|3
|Republican
|80
|16
|4
|Independent/ other
|71
|26
|3
|Under $50,000
|73
|25
|2
|$50,000 and over
|80
|17
|3
|No college degree
|77
|21
|2
|College graduate
|74
|22
|4
Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the future of your country?
|Optimistic
|Pessimistic
|Neither/ not sure
|59%
|36%
|5%
|Optimistic
|Pessimistic
|Neither/ not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|57%
|37%
|6%
|Rest of metro
|63
|34
|3
|Rest of state
|57
|38
|5
|Men
|59
|35
|6
|Women
|58
|38
|4
|DFL/ Democrat
|51
|42
|7
|Republican
|70
|29
|1
|Independent/ other
|60
|35
|5
|Under $50,000
|55
|43
|2
|$50,000 and over
|59
|34
|7
|No college degree
|59
|37
|4
|College graduate
|58
|37
|5
Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the future of the world?
|Optimistic
|Pessimistic
|Neither/ Not sure
|59%
|34%
|7%
|Optimistic
|Pessimistic
|Neither/ Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|60%
|36%
|4%
|Rest of metro
|62
|28
|10
|Rest of state
|55
|36
|9
|Men
|55
|39
|6
|Women
|63
|29
|8
|DFL/ Democrat
|56
|39
|5
|Republican
|65
|28
|7
|Independent/ other
|57
|32
|11
|Under $50,000
|62
|34
|4
|$50,000 and over
|60
|33
|7
|No college degree
|63
|30
|7
|College graduate
|55
|38
|7
Do you agree or disagree with the following statement?
'My generation is better off than my parents’ generation was.'
|Agree
|Disagree
|Not
sure
|42%
|45%
|13%
|Agree
|Disagree
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|43%
|49%
|8%
|Rest of metro
|43
|37
|20
|Rest of state
|39
|47
|14
|Men
|39
|50
|11
|Women
|44
|40
|16
|DFL/ Democrat
|39
|52
|9
|Republican
|40
|43
|17
|Independent/ other
|46
|37
|17
|Under $50,000
|48
|40
|12
|$50,000 and over
|36
|48
|16
|No college degree
|43
|43
|14
|College graduate
|40
|47
|13
Do you agree or disagree with the following statement?
'People like me have access to quality, affordable health care.'
|Agree
|Disagree
|Not
sure
|40%
|52%
|8%
|Agree
|Disagree
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|39%
|54%
|7%
|Rest of metro
|44
|45
|11
|Rest of state
|37
|56
|7
|Men
|39
|54
|7
|Women
|40
|50
|10
|DFL/ Democrat
|34
|60
|6
|Republican
|52
|40
|8
|Independent/ other
|37
|52
|11
|Under $50,000
|31
|60
|9
|$50,000 and over
|53
|41
|6
|No college degree
|34
|57
|9
|College graduate
|47
|45
|8
Do you agree or disagree with the following statement?
'Climate change poses a significant threat to my community.'
|Agree
|Disagree
|Not
sure
|60%
|32%
|8%
|Agree
|Disagree
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|64%
|26%
|10%
|Rest of metro
|62
|33
|5
|Rest of state
|53
|38
|9
|Men
|60
|33
|7
|Women
|59
|32
|9
|DFL/ Democrat
|71
|22
|7
|Republican
|44
|51
|5
|Independent/ other
|56
|32
|12
|Under $50,000
|59
|36
|5
|$50,000 and over
|58
|36
|5
|No college degree
|58
|34
|8
|College graduate
|61
|30
|9
Do you agree or disagree with the following statement?
'People like me have access to quality, affordable housing.'
|Agree
|Disagree
|Not
sure
|48%
|41%
|11%
|Agree
|Disagree
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|41%
|48%
|11%
|Rest of metro
|53
|35
|12
|Rest of state
|51
|38
|11
|Men
|45
|46
|9
|Women
|50
|36
|14
|DFL/ Democrat
|35
|53
|12
|Republican
|64
|27
|9
|Independent/ other
|52
|36
|12
|Under $50,000
|45
|43
|12
|$50,000 and over
|50
|39
|11
|No college degree
|50
|39
|11
|College graduate
|47
|42
|11
Do you agree or disagree with the following statement?
'My generation will have a more positive impact on the world than my parents’ generation did.'
|Agree
|Disagree
|Not
sure
|60%
|16%
|24%
|Agree
|Disagree
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|65%
|11%
|24%
|Rest of metro
|63
|12
|25
|Rest of state
|53
|24
|23
|Men
|63
|18
|19
|Women
|57
|14
|29
|DFL/ Democrat
|67
|9
|24
|Republican
|52
|27
|21
|Independent/ other
|58
|16
|26
|Under $50,000
|61
|19
|20
|$50,000 and over
|62
|11
|27
|No college degree
|62
|14
|24
|College graduate
|58
|18
|24
About the poll
The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Feb. 17 to Feb. 21 with 500 Minnesota registered voters aged 18-34.
Of this sample, 139 were obtained between Feb. 17 and Feb. 19 during interviews with 800 registered voters for a more expansive Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll. An additional 361 interviews with Minnesota registered voters aged 18-34 were conducted Feb. 20-21. This is commonly referred to as an “oversample.” These additional respondents were only asked the questions pertaining to younger voters that were included in the poll.
The interviews were conducted via landline (37%) and cellphone (63%). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
The sample for this survey was drawn from a Mason-Dixon database that includes approximately 2.2 million registered Minnesota voters who are matched with a telephone number — either a landline, a cellphone or both. A random sample of 100,000 voters from unique households with unique phones was drawn from this database for use in calling on this poll.
Results of a poll based on 500 interviews will vary by no more than 4.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as gender or income groups.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 42% Democrats, 25% Republicans and 33% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
Demographic breakdown of this polling sample
|PARTY
|DFL/ Democrat
|212
|(42%)
|Republican
|124
|(25%)
|Independent/ other
|164
|(33%)
|INCOME
|< $25,000
|66
|(13%)
|$25,000-$49,999
|129
|(26%)
|$50,000-$74,999
|99
|(20%)
|$75,000-$99,999
|59
|(12%)
|$100,000+
|55
|(11%)
|Refused
|92
|(18%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land-line
|186
|(37%)
|Cell Phone
|314
|(63%)
|GENDER
|Men
|237
|(47%)
|Women
|263
|(53%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|189
|(38%)
|Rest of metro
|142
|(28%)
|Rest of state
|169
|(34%)
|EDUCATION
|High school
or less
|130
|(26%)
|Some college/
Vocational
|135
|(27%)
|College graduate
|155
|(31%)
|Graduate degree
|67
|(13%)
|Refused
|13
|(3%)
