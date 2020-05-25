The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between May 18 and May 20. Findings from questions about Gov. Tim Walz's job performance and voting by mail are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
Do you approve or disapprove of Tim Walz’s job performance as governor?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|65%
|30%
|5%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|74%
|22%
|4%
|Rest of metro
|65
|31
|4
|Southern Minn.
|55
|39
|6
|Northern Minn.
|61
|32
|7
|Men
|58
|37
|5
|Women
|71
|23
|6
|DFL/ Democrat
|93
|4
|3
|Republican
|33
|61
|6
|Independent/ other
|65
|28
|7
|18-34
|68
|23
|9
|35-49
|68
|30
|2
|50-64
|65
|29
|6
|65+
|58
|35
|6
|Under $50,000
|67
|27
|6
|$50,000 and over
|63
|33
|4
|No college degree
|61
|33
|6
|College graduate
|70
|26
|4
Given the concern that the coronavirus may still be contagious this fall, do you support or oppose changing election laws to allow every registered voter in Minnesota to automatically receive a ballot by mail for the November elections?
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|59%
|37%
|4%
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|72%
|25%
|3%
|Rest of metro
|54
|40
|6
|Southern Minn.
|51
|46
|3
|Northern Minn.
|52
|44
|4
|Men
|49
|47
|4
|Women
|67
|29
|4
|DFL/ Democrat
|97
|0
|3
|Republican
|23
|74
|3
|Independent/ other
|49
|44
|7
|18-34
|67
|30
|3
|35-49
|61
|35
|4
|50-64
|54
|41
|5
|65+
|55
|42
|3
|Under $50,000
|62
|35
|3
|$50,000 and over
|55
|41
|4
|No college degree
|55
|41
|4
|College graduate
|63
|33
|4
About the poll
The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted May 18 to May 20 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Inc.
The sample for this survey was drawn from a Mason-Dixon database that includes approximately 2.2 million registered Minnesota voters who are matched with a telephone number – either a land line, a cell phone or both. A random sample of 100,000 voters from unique households with unique phones was drawn from this database for use in calling on this poll.
Those interviewed were randomly selected by computer from this phone-matched Minnesota voter registration file with quotas assigned to reflect the state’s voter registration distribution by county. For example, Hennepin County and Ramsey County combined account for 32% of the state’s registered voters, so 32% of the survey interviews were completed there. The interviews were conducted via land line (35%) and cellphone (65%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38% Democrats, 33% Republicans and 29% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of registered voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
Demographic breakdown of this polling sample
|PARTY
|DFL/ Democrat
|304
|(38%)
|Republican
|263
|(33%)
|Independent/ other
|233
|(29%)
|AGE
|18-34
|129
|(16%)
|35-49
|250
|(31%)
|50-64
|228
|(29%)
|65+
|187
|(23%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|INCOME
|< $25,000
|87
|(11%)
|$25,000-$49,999
|134
|(17%)
|$50,000-$74,999
|111
|(14%)
|$75,000-$99,999
|100
|(13%)
|$100,000+
|143
|(18%)
|Refused
|225
|(28%)
|GENDER
|Men
|378
|(47%)
|Women
|422
|(53%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|255
|(32%)
|Rest of metro
|230
|(29%)
|Southern Minnesota
|160
|(20%)
|Northern Minnesota
|155
|(19%)
|EDUCATION
|High school
or less
|173
|(22%)
|Some college/
Vocational
|251
|(31%)
|College graduate
|248
|(31%)
|Graduate degree
|125
|(16%)
|Refused
|3
|(0%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land-line
|277
|(35%)
|Cell Phone
|523
|(65%)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Biden makes 1st in-person appearance in more than 2 months
Joe Biden made his first in-person appearance in more than two months on Monday as he marked Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a veterans park near his Delaware home.
Local
Poll: Walz's approval ratings grow in crisis
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's approval rating has risen as the first-term governor navigates the coronavirus crisis, with two in three registered voters supporting his performance on the job, a Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll found.
Local
Minnesota Poll: Majority support mailing ballots to voters
A majority of Minnesotans support a proposal to mail ballots to every registered voter in the state, a measure aimed at addressing fears that the…
Politics
Poll results: Walz job approval and voting by mail
See full results for questions about Gov. Tim Walz and voting by mail, methodology and a demographic breakdown of the respondents for the latest Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll.
National
Trump honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day in twin events
President Donald Trump honored America's fallen service members on Monday as he commemorated Memorial Day in back-to-back appearances in the midst of the pandemic.