Star Tribune Metro Top 10 (games 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted)

1. Lakeville South (1-0) at Eastview

2. Eden Prairie (1-0) vs. Shakopee, 7 p.m. Friday

3. Lakeville North (1-0) at

East Ridge, 5 p.m. Thursday

4. St. Michael-Albertville (1-0) vs.

Wayzata, 5 p.m. Thursday

 5. Prior Lake (1-0) vs. Edina

 6. Champlin Park (1-0) at Osseo

 7. Woodbury (1-0) vs. Stillwater, 7 p.m. Friday

 8. Maple Grove (1-0) vs. Blaine

 9. Blaine (1-0) at Maple Grove

10. Rosemount (0-0) vs. Farmington (canceled)