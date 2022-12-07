Katie McCarthy leaves the Edina swimming program in the same condition as she entered it: as a state champion.

A senior, she won both of her individual events (200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle) and also anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay, leading the Hornets to the Class 2A team championship in November at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Those accomplishments make her the Star Tribune Metro Girls Swimmer of the Year.

"Every team needs more leaders that lead by example. That is Katie," Edina coach Jeff Mace said. "She did everything possible to be the best swimmer possible and did it with an expression of joy on her face every day. Her daily work ethic was infectious."

McCarthy won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2 minutes, 3.10 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:55.46. She had the fastest time in the state in both events, along with 200 freestyle.

She was a member of Edina's state championship teams from 2017-19 and is committed to the Gophers for college. She follows her sister Kelli in choosing the Gophers and also in being Metro Swimmer of the Year. Kelli won in 2017.

"Katie may be the best all-around swimmer that Edina has ever had," Mace said. "She was a true 'stopper' during the dual meet season. I could put her in the opposing team's best event against their best swimmers and Katie would find a way to win the event."

Mace took advantage of her versatility and stamina in the state meet. McCarthy swam on the 200 freestyle relay, which won in 1:34.50, immediately following the 500 freestyle.

"When asked what events she wanted to do at the end of the season ... her statement was: 'Whatever will give our team the best chance to win,' " Mace said. "That is her true character."

Her desire to win was even more evident during the meet's final event, the 400 freestyle relay. She wasn't a member of th relay, which needed a strong finish to give Edina the state title. But she was front row, cheering adamantly, as the Hornets finished third and secured the championship.

"Winning individual events is super fun," McCarthy said. "There isn't anything better though than winning as a team and celebrating with all your teammates."