Maple Grove’s Jacob Anderson missed much of the football season but dominated large parts of the state championship game.

JACOB ANDERSON

Maple Grove • football

A left knee injury threatened to wipe out Anderson's senior football season. Determination cleared his path back.

"I was going to PT [physical therapy] twice a week and working really hard the rest of the time to get better," Anderson said of the sprained ACL and MCL he suffered during a preseason intrasquad scrimmage in August. "I thought I had torn something. I'm grateful that I was able to come back and play."

So was Maple Grove coach Matt Lombardi. Anderson, a wide receiver and defensive back, caught a touchdown pass, forced and recovered a fumble and made an interception Friday as Maple Grove beat Rosemount 27-10 for the Class 6A championship at U.S. Bank Stadium. His touchdown catch of 45 yards gave the Crimson, who finished 13-0, the lead for good in the second quarter.

"Jacob did everything we asked him to do," Lombardi said. "He was a difference-maker for us the last two games. He is a special athlete."

Anderson returned to the Crimson lineup in Week 6 against Wayzata. He was going to play only on offense, but another injury forced him to play on defense, too.

"I was ready to be back," Anderson said. "It was frustrating when I was hurt. I was our leading cheerleader on the sideline when I was out."

The final also presented an opportunity for Anderson to put a smile on the face of his biggest cheerleader, mother Len, and her family. She was nearly 8,000 miles away visiting family in the Philippines, watching streamed coverage of the game.

"I wanted to make her proud," Anderson said. "This is one of the best feelings in the world, going out on top."

SUZY HIGUCHI

Blake • hockey

Higuchi netted four goals and had five assists in three victories (4-3 over Moorhead, 4-0 over Eden Prairie and 6-1 over Cretin-Derham Hall) in the past week. Blake's leading goal scorer last season with 26, she has 11 goals through eight games this season.

RYDER ROGOTZKE

Stillwater • wrestling

The Class 3A defending state champion at 182 pounds, with more than 200 career wins, Rogotzke registered his 150th career pin last week. "Ryder competes with an inspiring level of focus and intensity," Stillwater coach Steve Polakowski said. "That is why he can reach any goal he sets."

SAMANTHA VOLL

Monticello • basketball

Voll, a 5-8 freshman guard, scored a career-high 31 points as the Magic beat Buffalo 67-43 on Friday. She went 10-for-14 and made all nine of her free throws. "She was able to score from all areas on the floor," Monticello coach Craig Geyen said.

LUKE STEFFEN

Roseville • hockey

The Raiders are undefeated (4-0), and Steffen is one of the reasons behind the good start. He has seven goals, four shorthanded, and seven assists in the first two weeks of the season. He has nearly matched his goal output of 10 as a junior last season.

NUNU AGARA

Hopkins • basketball

Agara, signed to play for Stanford, turned in her best performance of the young season, getting 28 points and eight rebounds in a 69-49 victory Saturday over Maple Grove. The unbeaten Royals (4-0) are the Class 4A defending state champions.

CADEN RENSLOW

Simley • football

Renslow capped his career with a stellar performance. The senior quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, leading Simley to a 34-24 victory over Hutchinson for the Class 4A championship Friday. "He had arguably his best game at the perfect time," Spartans coach Chris Mensen said.

