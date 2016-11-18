What can I use a Fire Tablet for?

The Fire tablet can be used for browsing the web, taking photos, playing games, watching your favorite shows, reading your favorite books and news, and much more. Here are some of the features:

• Beautiful 7" IPS display, front and rear cameras and 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

• Up to 7 hours of battery life

• 8 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 128 GB of expandable storage

• Amazon Underground, where thousands of apps, games and even in-app items are 100% free

• Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle e-books, apps and games.

• Fast web browsing, email and calendar support, plus view and edit Office documents.

• Easy-to-use parental controls let you filter age-appropriate content and screen-time limits.

• Comes with power adapter and USB charging cable

You can find full product information here:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00TSUGXKE

What sort of apps does a Fire tablet have?

There are over 500,000 apps on available for the Fire OS. You can view them here:

https://www.amazon.com/b?node=3427287011

When will my Fire tablet arrive?

Paid orders will be shipped within 5 business days of receipt of payment. You should expect your tablet to arrive within 4-6 business days from when it is shipped.

Can I expedite shipping?

We cannot offer expedited shipping for this offer.

What should I do if my tablet doesn’t arrive by the expected delivery date?

If your tablet has not arrived by the expected delivery date, send an email to here with your name, billing address, and phone number and we will help you track your shipment.

Can I have the tablet sent as a gift to a different address?

The tablet will be sent to the billing address on the account.

Can I select a different color Fire tablet, other than black, or upgrade to a different version?

Unfortunately, no. This offer is exclusively for the black Fire Tablet, 7" Display, Wi-Fi, 8 GB featured here:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00TSUGXKE

Can I have the Fire Tablet pre-linked to my Amazon account?

In order to protect your privacy, we cannot pre-link the tablet to your Amazon account. You will be able to connect your tablet once you receive it.

Can I order multiple tablets?

This offer is limited to one (1) per household.

What if there’s a problem with my product?

Your tablet is covered by a great 90-day warranty. More details on the warranty can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201854160

What if I want to cancel my Star Tribune subscription?

You may cancel your subscription at any time. If you cancel your subscription before the initial 26 week term of the promotion is completed, the full cost of the Fire tablet ($49.99) will be deducted from your balance before any refunds are issued.