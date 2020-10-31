The Star Tribune Editorial Board has made the following endorsements for the 2020 general election:
U.S. PRESIDENT
Joe Biden
U.S. SENATE
Tina Smith
U.S. CONGRESS
First District: Dan Feehan
Second District: Angie Craig
Third District: Dean Phillips
Fourth District: Betty McCollum
Fifth District: No endorsement
Sixth District: No endorsement
Seventh District: Collin Peterson
Eighth District: Pete Stauber
MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT
Paul Thissen
HENNEPIN COUNTY BOARD
District 1: Jeffrey Lunde
District 5: Debbie Goettel
District 6: Chris LaTondresse
District 7: Danny Nadeau
MINNEAPOLIS SCHOOL BOARD
At-large: Kim Ellison
Second District: Sharon El-Amin
Fourth District: Christa Mims
Sixth District: Ira Jourdain
ST. PAUL SCHOOL BOARD
Special election: Jim Vue
To read the full text of the endorsements, go to tinyurl.com/2020-endorse. The Star Tribune Editorial Board operates separately from the newsroom, and no news editors or reporters were involved in the endorsement process.