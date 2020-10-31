The Star Tribune Editorial Board has made the following endorsements for the 2020 general election:

U.S. PRESIDENT

Joe Biden

U.S. SENATE

Tina Smith

U.S. CONGRESS

First District: Dan Feehan

Second District: Angie Craig

Third District: Dean Phillips

Fourth District: Betty McCollum

Fifth District: No endorsement

Sixth District: No endorsement

Seventh District: Collin Peterson

Eighth District: Pete Stauber

MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT

Paul Thissen

HENNEPIN COUNTY BOARD

District 1: Jeffrey Lunde

District 5: Debbie Goettel

District 6: Chris LaTondresse

District 7: Danny Nadeau

MINNEAPOLIS SCHOOL BOARD

At-large: Kim Ellison

Second District: Sharon El-Amin

Fourth District: Christa Mims

Sixth District: Ira Jourdain

ST. PAUL SCHOOL BOARD

Special election: Jim Vue

To read the full text of the endorsements, go to tinyurl.com/2020-endorse. The Star Tribune Editorial Board operates separately from the newsroom, and no news editors or reporters were involved in the endorsement process.