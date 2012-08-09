Redemption’s Run
By Jane Fredericksen
Twelve-year-old Kacie Aldrich has never known her father, but sketches him as a pirate, a reflection of her mother’s stories. When a mysterious young captain arrives in her hometown of Bayfield, Wisconsin, Kacie believes she has found her pirate and stows aboard Jack McKinney’s boat, Redemption, searching for answers.
Stone Lake
By Richard Horberg
It’s 1949 and Allen Post, fresh out of college, is leaving the Twin Cities for his first teaching job in the small town of Stone Lake, Minnesota. Can he convince Stone Lake’s high school kids to love literature? Will the town take hold of him or will he bolt for the Cities at the end of the year? And what about the girl he left behind, the yearning young divorcee and the dangerously tempting senior in his class? Allen is about to learn some of the most important lessons of his life.
Frozen in History: Amazing Tales from Minnesota’s Past
By Curt Brown
Escaped Nazis in northern Minnesota. A jilted countess on the prairie. A Minneapolis mobster. Each Sunday, columnist Curt Brown gives Star Tribune readers a look back at their moving, entertaining and inspiring history. Those columns are collected in “Frozen in History: Amazing Tales from Minnesota’s Past.” Guided by reader tips, Brown uncovers the unexpected – from the state’s beginnings to its out-sized impact on computers and the space race.
Saving Bobbi
One girl’s descent into the world of child sex trafficking.
Child sex trafficking in Minnesota has been largely hidden by the digital age. But it’s there — in big cities, small towns and rural areas. Bobbi Larson was just 17 when she was ensnared in this damaging marketplace, where pimps target vulnerable kids, luring them with attention, drugs, a place to stay. Now a young adult, Bobbi and her family decided to tell her story to try to help other girls avoid the trauma she endured. Even as she was being bought and sold, an unusual collection of Minnesotans — prosecutors, Catholic sisters, a billionaire hotel company executive, formerly prostituted women, advocates, truckers and cops — were taking aim at dismantling the seedy networks of websites, pimps and johns. Their efforts have put Minnesota in the vanguard of states intent on ending sex trafficking of children.
Giving Up the Ghost
A novel by Mary Logue
The Star Tribune’s first published novel is the haunting story of a young woman named Wendy, whose husband, Richard, dies suddenly when they are Up North at their cabin. As the November days grow shorter and winter looms, Wendy cannot bring herself to leave the cabin and return to the Cities—because she keeps seeing Richard’s ghost. This lovely, mysterious story of loss and love is by Mary Logue, one of Minnesota’s finest writers. Logue is a poet, fiction writer, and children’s author and has published more than 25 books. She has won a Minnesota Book Award, the Charlotte Zolotow Honor Award, and many other honors. She lives with her husband, writer Pete Hautman, in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Road Back
Adrian Peterson’s path to recovery and domination in the NFL
Adrian Peterson had major surgery on his left knee on Dec. 30, 2011, making it unlikely the Vikings’ All-Pro running back would be ready for the start of the 2012 NFL season. He vowed to return better than ever, even as his team tried to temper enthusiasm. Over the past year, Star Tribune writers chronicled Peterson’s offseason recovery, his impatient training camp, his return to the field and the remarkable second half of his season. The Road Back brings together the Star Tribune's exclusive coverage of Peterson's pursuit of NFL records and efforts to lead his team into the playoffs.
In the Footsteps of Little Crow
150 Years After the U.S.-Dakota War
At the Star Tribune, as we approached the 150th anniversary of the U.S.-Dakota War, we decided to try to explain the significance of this awful time with a historical narrative, as told throughthe story of Little Crow, a Dakota chief who, at times reluctantly, led the 1862 rebellion.
