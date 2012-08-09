Stone Lake

By Richard Horberg

It’s 1949 and Allen Post, fresh out of college, is leaving the Twin Cities for his first teaching job in the small town of Stone Lake, Minnesota. Can he convince Stone Lake’s high school kids to love literature? Will the town take hold of him or will he bolt for the Cities at the end of the year? And what about the girl he left behind, the yearning young divorcee and the dangerously tempting senior in his class? Allen is about to learn some of the most important lessons of his life.

$3.99 available for download here: