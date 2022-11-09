FIRST TEAM

AVERY BOLLES, ANDOVER

Senior, 5-11, outside hitter/defensive specialist

College: Colorado

A versatile six-rotation stalwart who brings value from the front or the back row. Quick reactions allow her to be a top defensive player, while explosive leaping ability, a powerful arm swing and a downward arm angle help her on the attack. Had 365 kills and 301 digs this season, going over 1,000 for her career in both.

If she couldn't play volleyball: "I'd probably play a different competitive sport. I can't imagine life without volleyball."

KAIA CAFFEE, BUFFALO

Junior, 6-4, middle blocker

College: Ohio State

An intimidating force at the net who imposes her will on the game. Puts the ball down with authority but prefers to make her mark blocking opposing attacks. Had 214 kills and 51 blocks.

If she didn't play volleyball: "I don't play any other sport, so I don't know what I'd do. Probably ceramics. I love doing ceramics."

CARLY GILK, CHAMPLIN PARK

Sophomore, 6-2, right-side hitter

College: undecided

Dominant on the outside, Gilk is a tremendous leaper who owns one of the metro's most potent arm swings. She's lefthanded, making her attack harder to defend. Made big strides this season with her blocking and her defense. Over 300 kills, 200 digs, 50 blocks and 40 ace serves.

If she couldn't play volleyball: "I'd be skiing or snowboarding. My favorite is Big Sky, Montana."

SYDNEY JAYNES, NORTHFIELD

Senior, 6-0, outside hitter

College: Tennessee

Equally valuable on defense and offense. A quick and decisive attacker who hits cross-court and down the line with the same ferocity. Has a high volleyball IQ. Defensively skilled and will play libero at Tennessee. She has 321 kills, 302 digs and 53 service aces this season.

If she wasn't playing volleyball: "I'd be playing some other sport. I love being on a team."

OLIVIA SWENSON, WAYZATA

Junior, 6-3, outside hitter

College: Minnesota

Missed all of 2021 after hip surgery. Came back with renewed vigor and a refined attack. A powerful pin-hitter who can hit through the block or around it. Racked up 352 kills, with a .269 kill efficiency, 279 serve receptions and 170 digs.

If she couldn't play volleyball: "I had a taste of it the last year after my hip surgery. I did spend time cooking or something creative, like painting or drawing."

STELLA SWENSON, WAYZATA

Junior, 6-2, setter

College: Minnesota

Tall for a setter, which allows her to join the attack when the opportunity comes up. Can take poor passes and turn them into usable sets. Does the dirty work, always willing to hit the floor. She has 795 set assists, 204 digs, 122 kills, 65 blocks this season.

If she couldn't play volleyball: "I would be reading more books. There are so many books on my checklist I haven't had time to read because I'm practicing every day."

KATE THIBAULT, WATERTOWN-MAYER

Senior, 5-3, libero

College: Oregon

Quick and instinctive, Thibault is arguably the metro's top defensive player. She moves confidently among the taller players who surround her and adroitly turns difficult digs into passes that help the team get into its system. Third in the state in digs with 458.

If she couldn't play volleyball: "I'd do gymnastics. I used to be a gymnast up until eighth grade."

SECOND TEAM

Annika Veurink, Southwest Christian: senior, 6-2, middle hitter. College: Villanova

Cameron Berger, Eden Prairie: senior, 5-10, setter. College: Illinois State

Gabby Wachholz, Mayer Lutheran: senior, 5-8, outside hitter. College: undecided

Teagan Timperley, Northfield: senior, outside hitter/setter, 6-0. College: North Dakota

Sophia Johnson, Wayzata: senior, 5-8, libero. College: California (Berkeley)

Marlie Hanson, Champlin Park: senior, 5-11, left-side hitter. College: undecided

Kate Simington, Minnetonka: senior, 6-4, middle hitter. College: Clemson

THIRD TEAM

Ava Blascziek, Lakeville North: senior, 5-10, setter. College: Temple

Samantha Ball, Nova Classical Academy: senior, 5-10, outside hitter. College: undecided

Anya Schmidt, Rogers: senior, 5-10, outside hitter. College: undecided

Katherine Arnason, Mahtomedi: senior, 6-1, right-side hitter. College: William & Mary

Ella Christ, Chaska: senior, 6-0, outside hitter. College: Concordia (St. Paul)

Hannah Bruskiewicz, Rogers: senior, 5-11, middle blocker. College: St. Cloud State

Mesaiya Bettis, Burnsville: sophomore, 6-0, outside hitter. College: undecided

How they were selected

The Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year and All-Metro teams were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.